FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- Fresno Police say they have arrested two suspects in a smoke shop robbery, but say they are still searching for a third.

On Feb. 16 police say they responded to an armed robbery at Empire Smoke Shop on East Shaw Avenue in Fresno.

According to Police, two men walked into the store and took several items, while a woman acted as a lookout and warned the two men when to leave.

The woman left the scene on the Clovis Stagline Transit Bus, and shortly after the two men ran to the bus stop but the bus had already left, according to officials.

A store employee and a customer chased the two men, until one of the suspects pulled out a gun, and the customer and employee stopped their chase fearing they would be shot, according to officials.

On Tuesday, police say arrested the two male suspects, who they identified as William Slaven, and Jose Torres. Officers also say they were able to recover some of the stolen store merchandise.

Tores and Slaven were booked for robbery according to police.

Police say the female suspect, who they identified as Elizabeth Rios, has an active warrant for her arrest. Anyone with information about her whereabouts is being asked to contact the Fresno Police Department Robbery Detective C. Thao 559-621-2422.