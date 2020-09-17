39-year-old Bakersfield man indicted in burglary of U.S. Post Office, ‘obstruction of correspondence’

Postal trucks are parked at a United States Postal Service (USPS) post office location. (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A 39-year-old Bakersfield man was charged with a four-count indictment from a federal grand jury charging him with burglary of a U.S. Post Office, obstruction of correspondence, unlawful possession of a postal key, and possession of stolen mail, U.S. Attorney McGregor Scott announced Thursday.

Steven Ray Martin forcibly broke into the Corcoran Post Office on Dec. 2, 2018, where he stole mail and a cash register, Scott said.

Two days later, Martin stole mail from the Arvin Post Office, the U.S. Attorney said. Finally, on Jan. 8, 2019, Martin was found in unlawful possession of at least one postal key and hundreds of pieces of stolen mail.

If convicted, Martin faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine for each of the burglary, obstruction of correspondence, and possession of stolen mail charges, and 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for the unlawful possession of a postal key charge.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.