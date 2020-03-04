39-year-old active-duty military member stationed at NAS Lemoore arrested in rape case at ski resort

FRESNO COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A 39-year-old man who is an active duty military member stationed at Naval Air Station Lemoore arrested on rape charges, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said that on the night of Feb. 17, deputies were dispatched to China Peak Mountain Resort in Lakeshore for a report of a sex offense.

The Sheriff’s said they arrested John Burton on a felony rape charge on Feb. 28.

During the investigation, deputies discovered that Burton, a hotel guest, learned of a woman who was staying alone in another hotel room.

“Burton unlawfully gained access to that room and took advantage of the woman, committing a sexual assault against her will,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

Employees became aware of the offense and contacted the Sheriff’s Office on behalf of the victim.

Detectives said they interviewed Burton, the victim and other witnesses.

Burton was booked into the Fresno County Jail on a felony rape charge. His bail was set at $50,000. He posted bond and was released the following day, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives are investigating the possibility that other victims may exist and are asking for anyone with information about Burton to come forward. You may contact Detective Leticia Willow at (559) 600-8226.

