38 arrests after drug trafficking bust in Madera County

Juan Jimenez is accused of running a drug trafficking ring with help from his wife, Maria Hidalgo, and son, Alexis “Nessy” Jimenez.

LA VINA, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – Dozens of people were arrested following a months-long drug trafficking operation in La Vina, according to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office.

In July of 2020, the Madera County Narcotic Enforcement Team began looking into a drug trafficking ring that was reportedly led by Juan Jimenez with help from his wife, Maria Hidalgo, and son, Alexis “Nessy” Jimenez.

The Sheriff’s Office says the ring was operating mostly in the La Vina community of Madera County with meth Jimenez was getting from Mexico.

During the course of the investigation, detectives say they learned Jimenez was also acquiring and distributing meth, heroin, and cocaine throughout several places within California.

Detectives also reportedly learned that Juan used various gang members to help him sell guns and drugs throughout Madera County.



Authorities say nearly a dozen traffic stops were performed during the operation, leading to the seizure of over 18 pounds of meth, over 60 grams of cocaine, 3.7 pounds of heroin, nearly 25 pounds of marijuana, 64 grams of concentrated cannabis, and 3,400 fentanyl pills.

14 firearms were also said to have been recovered during the operation.

Those arrested during Operation Crystal Vine include: