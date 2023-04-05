PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 37-year-old Porterville woman was arrested on Tuesday evening following numerous fraud investigations – and reckless evading of law enforcement, according to the Porterville Police Department.

Officers say Rachel Beltran, 37, was identified as the suspect in several fraud incidents that took place in Porterville. On Feb. 11, officers saw her driving in the area of Morton Avenue and Porter Street and attempted a traffic stop. However, officers say Beltran failed to yield and due to her reckless driving, a pursuit was not initiated in the interest of public safety.

On Wednesday, she was located inside a business on the 1300 block of West Henderson Avenue. and was taken into custody without incident, according to the police department.

Officials say Beltran was arrested on suspicion of numerous fraud charges, as well as felony reckless evading.