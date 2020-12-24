37-year-old man shot and killed in Central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — A man was shot and killed in Central Fresno Wednesday night, according to Fresno Police.

Just before 7:30 p.m. police received a seven-round ShotSpotter Alert activation in the 4000 block of North Ashlan Avenue at an apartment complex.

On their way to the location, officers received several calls related to the shooting from residents hearing gunshots in the apartment complex. Police say a woman also called and said her boyfriend had been shot.

When officers arrived they located a 37-year old man laying in the grass with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to Community Regional Medical Center and was pronounced dead.

Police are investigating the cause of the shooting.