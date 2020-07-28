37-year-old man killed on Highway 180 identified

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) —  The Fresno County Coroner’s Office has identified the man killed on Highway 180 late Monday night.

The California Highway Patrol said Fresno County Sheriff’s deputies were investigating people taking parts off of a stolen car near Minnewawa and Turner avenues around 11:30 p.m. 

When deputies arrived, one of the men ran off toward Highway 180. 

The CHP said they got a call of a vehicle versus pedestrian call near Highway 180 just west of Clovis Avenue. When they arrived, they found a 37-year-old man later identified by the Fresno County Coroner as Eliodoro Arellano of Fresno.

The CHP said they believe Arellano may have been related to the suspicious vehicle call.

