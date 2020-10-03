3,674 marijuana plants found inside Visalia homes, two arrested, according to police

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — 3,674 marijuana plants were found inside Visalia homes Friday and two were arrested, according to Visalia Police.

Authorities say within the last month the Visalia Police Department Narcotics Unit had begun checking into possible indoor illegal marijuana grows at several homes in the city.

One of the homes was in 3700 block of North Fairway Street and the other two were in the 2000 and 2100 block of North Divisadero Avenue.

Throughout the search, a handgun, ammunition, a large amount of currency, 3,674 marijuana plants and 82 grow lights/converter combos were seized.





Photos: Visalia Police Department

Authorities say two suspects were arrested and identified as Xiaohong Lee, 30, and Tanzheng Deng, 27.

Lee and Deng were both booked at the Tulare County Adult Pre-Trail Facility for marijuana cultivation, conspiracy and possession of narcotics while armed.

The investigation is on going.

