36-year-old man shot while sleeping in his car in southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man was shot twice while sleeping in his car Sunday morning, according to the Fresno Police Department.

The man told police he was sleeping in his car in the area of the 3000 block of N. First Street when he was struck twice.

Police say the injuries are non-life threatening and say they have no suspect description.

No other information was available.

