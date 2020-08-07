34 men arrested in undercover operation targeting ‘would-be child sexual predators’

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Thirty-four men were arrested in an undercover operation targeting “would-be” child sexual predators, Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims announced Friday.

Overall, 34 men have been arrested and booked into jail on various charges related to arranging to meet with a child for sex — ranging in age from 19 to 63.

Sheriff Mims said one of the most notable arrests was that of Thomas Binford, 55, of Clovis.

Binford is a registered sex offender, who was previously arrested for sexually assaulting a child. Along with the crime of trying to meet with a child for sex, detectives found Binford to be in possession of child pornography.

Mims said the images included that of infant bondage and infant rape.

Another man arrested had intentions of having unprotected sex with a 13-year-old girl, Mims said.

He later told detectives he is HIV positive.

Operation “COVID Chat Down” took place from July 20 to Aug 2.

Many agencies were involved, including: the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, MAGEC, the Fresno Police Department, the Clovis Police Department, the Kingsburg Police Department, the Parlier Police Department, the San Luis Obispo Police Department, the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office, the Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office, the U.S. Attorney’s Office, and Homeland Security Investigations.

Investigators posed as 12- and 13-year-old boys and girls.

In their conversations, suspects “used sexually explicit language and sent graphic photos to the detective pretending to be a child.”

Suspects were arrested at predetermined locations on the idea they were meeting with the children.

This is an ongoing investigation and more arrests could be made.

With more children online because of the pandemic, there is more risk of encountering a sexual predator who is seeking relationships with children.

Travis Pacheco, 24, Fresno

Torrey Arguello, 21, Fresno

Thomas Rodriguez, 37, Fresno​

Thomas Binford, 55, Clovis

Tanner Flick, 23, Fresno

Ricardo Castro, 40, Fresno

Raymond Ciula, 54, Fresno

Rachan Kong, 20, Fresno

Mario Rios, 19, Selma

Marco Madrigal, 29, Dinuba

Joseph Martinez, 37, Fresno

Johnie Parker, 40, Fresno

Jesse Lopez, 25, Fresno

Jaswinder Singh, 54, Fresno

James Burnett, 63, Kingsburg

Fernando Delgadillo, 23, Fresno

Eric Easter, 24, Clovis

Elijah Taylor, 22, Fresno

Elias Reyes, 35, Madera

Edgar Cordoba, 22, Fresno

Dion Brawley, 31, Fresno

Darius Russell, 26, San Jose

Danny Bolin, 41, Sanger

Daniel Peralta, 28, Stockton

Dallas Duarte, 26, Fresno

Christopher Joslin, 45, Madera

Christopher Contreras, 36, Fresno

Christopher Bencomo, 20, Fresno

Christian Camacho, 30, Fresno

Carlos Morales, 23, Selma

Anthony Wallace, 19, Clovis

Angel Gonzalez, 34, Madera



Alfonso Hernandez, 29, Madera

Ajay Punia, 21, Fresno



