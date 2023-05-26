FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – 550 federal, state, and local law enforcement personnel executed 54 search warrants in what they called “Operation Broken Bonds” Thursday.

Searches took place in Parlier, Reedley, Del Rey, Dinuba, and Clovis.

According to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, 34 suspects were arrested as well as the seizure of 64 guns and confiscation of narcotics. Investigators say

According to the federal criminal complaint, in July 2021, law enforcement agencies in Fresno County joined together to investigate the ongoing criminal activities committed by gang members for the benefit of the enterprise formed by the coordination of a prison gang and a criminal street gang. The crimes include murder in aid of racketeering, sales of illegal narcotics, illegal sale and distribution of firearms, and witness and victim intimidation.

Deputies say one of the incidents tied to Operation Broken Bonds was a death attributed to a case of mistaken identity. 52-year-old Silvano Mendoza of Parlier died on Sunday, June 13th, 2021 when he was shot while in a car in Parlier. 26-year-old Francisco Munoz of Parlier was arrested for killing Mendoza.

Detectives believe others arrested in the operation are responsible for other unsolved deaths in Parlier.

The federal defendants and their charges are as follows:

Victor Javier Zermeno, 34, of Clovis, is charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine;

Matthew Pete Mendez, 32, of Reedley, is charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, distribution of fentanyl, and being a felon in possession of a firearm;

Miguel Angel Barragan, 27, of Parlier, is charged with conspiracy to commit murder in aid of racketeering and attempted murder in aid of racketeering, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence (attempted murder in aid of racketeering), being a felon in possession of a firearm, and attempted bribery;

Joey Noel Magadan, 20, of Cutler, is charged with conspiracy to commit murder in aid of racketeering and attempted murder in aid of racketeering, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence (attempted murder in aid of racketeering), interference with commerce by robbery, and using, carrying, or brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence and aiding and abetting;

Jonathan Maldonado, 33, of Parlier, is charged with conspiracy to commit murder in aid of racketeering and attempted murder in aid of racketeering, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence (attempted murder in aid of racketeering), and being a felon in possession of ammunition;

Ezequiel Maximino Guzman, 18, of Del Rey, is charged with conspiracy to commit murder in aid of racketeering and attempted murder in aid of racketeering, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence (attempted murder in aid of racketeering);

Victor Diaz-Aguilar, 30, of Fresno, is charged with being a felon in possession of ammunition;

Francisco Diaz-Salinas, 40, of Parlier, is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm;

Eduardo Amezcua, 32, of Reedley, is charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute cocaine;

Michael Neri, 33, of Reedley, is charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute cocaine;

Alejandro Hawkins, 24, of Reedley, is charged with the distribution of cocaine;

Francisco Ferman, 28, of Delano, is charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine;

Ivan Hernandez, 25, of Parlier, is charged with interference with commerce by robbery, and using, carrying, or brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence and aiding and abetting.

According to officials, this case is the product of an investigation by the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Multi-Agency Gang Enforcement Consortium (MAGEC), the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office, the California Department of Justice, and the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR). Assistant U.S. Attorney Antonio Pataca is prosecuting the case.