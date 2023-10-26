FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – A man was arrested on suspicion of riding his bicycle violating roadway codes, and for not obeying police commands in Madera.

On Oct. 25. Officer Quintana attempted to stop and contact 32-year-old, Nicholas Jones who was riding his bike near Schnoor and Dutra Way in Madera.

The California Vehicle Code states to regulates how bicycles are operated on the roadway and one can be stopped due to a violation of those codes when riding a bike. The result of these types of stops can end with a simple citation or even a verbal warning. Officers say Jones was in violation of several of those code sections.

Madera Police Department officers say, that after fleeing on his bike, Jones attempted to hide behind a bush in a river – he was then immediately placed under arrest. Officers say Jones is currently on probation and was violating the terms of that probation.

According to police, Jones has been arrested and booked into the Madera County Jail.