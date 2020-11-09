31-year-old victim identified in Sunday morning shooting in southeast Fresno

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The Fresno Police Department identified a 31-year-old man who they say was found shot to death in the front seat of a car in southeast Fresno Sunday morning.

Fresno Police said they responded to a welfare check of an unresponsive man inside of a car around 6 a.m. near Tyler Avenue and 8th Street.

Officers said when they arrived they found 31-year-old, Jose Angel Martinez of Fresno, seated in the driver’s seat of a black sedan dead with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body.

Police said the shooting took place near a homeless encampment on the highway 180 embankment, however; Martinez does not appear to be homeless. 

If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.

