PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 31-year-old man is dead following a shooting in Porterville on Wednesday night, according to police.

Officers say the unidentified man was found after a shooting was reported in the 600 block of West Olive Avenue. When officers arrived they found the victim with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The victim has not been identified and no arrests have been announced at this time. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Porterville Police Department at (559) 782-7400.