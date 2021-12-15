3 women arrested in $1K perfume theft from Ulta Beauty at Fresno mall

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A brazen beauty store theft ended in three arrests Tuesday night, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Around 7:40 p.m., officers responded to a report of a theft at Ulta Beauty at the Fashion Fair Mall.

Police say surveillance cameras captured two women walking into the store and loading up perfume into small bags. After grabbing the items, officers say the women ran out of the store and jumped into a getaway car that was waiting nearby.

Three suspects were arrested in a parking lot near Olive and Cedar avenues following the theft.

Witnesses provided officers with a description of the car, which was found a short time later in the area of Olive and Chestnut avenues. Officers say they also found over $1,000 worth of stolen perfume inside of the car.

Officers say the two women who were seen entering the store were arrested on a felony theft charge and later booked into the Fresno County Jail. The woman driving the car was arrested on a conspiracy charge and had a warrant out of Madera County for her involvement in a similar incident.

Anyone with information about this theft is asked to call the Fresno Police Department at 559-621-7000.

