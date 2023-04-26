MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Three men are wanted for allegedly stealing items from a store in Madera, officials from the Madera Police Department announced Wednesday.

According to the police department, the three men shown in the picture entered a local business and left with nearly $400 in clothing and small luggage.

Images captured from surveillance video (courtesy of the Madera Police Department)

Anyone who recognizes the men, or has information about the theft, is asked to call the Madera Police Department at (559) 675-4200.

The ages or identities of the three men pictured were not officially released by the Madera Police Department.