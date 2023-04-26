MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Three men are wanted for allegedly stealing items from a store in Madera, officials from the Madera Police Department announced Wednesday.
According to the police department, the three men shown in the picture entered a local business and left with nearly $400 in clothing and small luggage.
Anyone who recognizes the men, or has information about the theft, is asked to call the Madera Police Department at (559) 675-4200.
The ages or identities of the three men pictured were not officially released by the Madera Police Department.