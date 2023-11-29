CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Three men are wanted after hitting a woman on Wednesday in a Walmart parking lot and fleeing the scene, according to the Clovis Police Department.

Police say the woman was walking in between cars in the parking lot of the Walmart on Herndon Avenue when a white Honda veered into a parking stall relatively fast.

According to officers, the white Honda ended up striking a Dodge pickup and a woman. The driver then fled the scene.

Police say the woman reported minor injuries and was transported to the hospital for precautionary measures.

The Clovis Police Department says the suspects are three Hispanic males. Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact them at (559) 324-2800.