VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Three teenagers were arrested after stabbing and tasing a man at Houk Park, according to the Visalia Police Department on Friday evening.

The Visalia Police Department stated that officers were called around 8:15 p.m. to Houk Park for a report of a stabbing, and upon arrival, they were told that three teenagers were seen running away from the park after stabbing a man.

Officers said that they found three 14-year-old boys running around the area of Royal Oaks Drive and County Center Drive, and they had a knife and taser.

Investigators said that the three boys approached a man at Houk Park, instigated a fight, and then they hit, tased, and stabbed the man multiple times.

Officials stated that the victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and the three boys were booked at the Tulare County Juvenile Detention Facility on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and conspiracy.