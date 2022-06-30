TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two 18-year-olds and a 17-year-old were arrested Thursday in connection with the fatal shooting of a Tipton man early that morning, deputies say.

According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called at around 5:30 a.m. to the Tipton Overpass at Avenue 152 and Highway 99 for a report of a man down. When deputies arrived, they found a man who was shot. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he later died. The victim was later identified as 32-year-old Jose Gonzalez of Tipton.

Investigators later arrested an unidentified 17-year-old, 18-year-old Bryan Gomez of Tipton and 18-year-old Daniel Macias of Tulare in connection with the shooting death. All have been booked into jail.

Detectives also say they have identified the suspects as being involved in a separate drive-by shooting in Pixley approximately an hour before the incident at the Tipton Overpass.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Hector Rodriguez or Detective Jose Melendez with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 733-6218.