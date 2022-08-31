CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Three teenagers were arrested early Wednesday morning on suspicion of auto theft, Clovis police say.

Authorities say that just before 1:00 a.m., officers were called to the area of Clovis and Shepherd avenues on the report of three suspects that were seen checking car door handles in that neighborhood.

When officers got to the scene, they say they immediately located two of the three people and the third one was found hiding in the bushes minutes later with the help of Fresno’s County helicopter ‘Eagle One.’

Police say after the investigation, it was determined that the three suspects drove from Merced in two stolen cars and dropped them off in the neighborhood where they were located. An activity officers say is very common and leads to stealing other vehicles.

According to the police, the suspects were identified as 18-year-old Octavia Scott, 19-year-old Anthony Granados, and 18-year-old Taylon Gora, all from Merced. They were booked into the Fresno County Jail on suspicion of grand auto theft, possession of stolen property, and other related felonies.

The stolen vehicles were recovered, police added.