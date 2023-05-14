VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Three teens were busted in Visalia after being found driving a stolen vehicle Saturday evening, according to the Visalia Police Department.

Police say just after 7:00 p.m. while on patrol they noticed three young teenagers driving a car near Santa Fe Street and Noble Avenue.

After running the license plate, officers say the car came back stolen which prompted them to stop the vehicle approaching Tipton Street.

Authorities say the driver did not pull over and saw them leave the car running in the 700 block of North Bridge Street. Officers were eventually able to catch up with them.

Visalia Police say they arrested two 14-year-olds and a 15-year-old boy who were taken into custody without incident. They were transported and booked at the Juvenile Detention Facility.