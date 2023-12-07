FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Three teenagers were arrested for an alleged armed robbery in Hanford on Wednesday, according to the Hanford Police Department.

Investigators say around 3:30 p.m. officers responded to the area of 11th Avenue and Marconi Drive following a report of an armed robbery that had just occurred.

The victim said that three male juveniles approached him, two of whom were armed with a knife, demanding his property. The victim handed over what he had on him and the suspects then left.

Officers say they found one suspect, a 16-year-old boy, in the 11000 block of Hume Avenue. Two more juveniles were seen jumping fences nearby. Officials say they located these two additional suspects, determined to be 17 and 14 years old, hiding in a nearby backyard.

All suspects were positively identified, and the victims’ property was recovered, along with knives believed to have been used in the crime.

All three teenagers were booked into the Kings County Juvenile Center, according to police.