3 stabbed at Clovis apartment complex Monday morning

May 04 2021 05:30 pm

CLOVIS, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Three people were stabbed in the city of Clovis early Monday morning.

The stabbing happened around 1:30 a.m. near Minnewawa Avenue and Cherry Lane.

According to Clovis Police, they were called to an apartment complex for a disturbance. When officers arrived they found three stabbing victims.

The victims were taken to the hospital with injuries that weren’t considered to be life-threatening.

No other details have been released at this time as officers continue to investigate.

