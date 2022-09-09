FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Three people, all described as Asian by Fresno Police, were shot early Friday morning in Fresno.

Officers say at around 12:30 a.m. they were called to the 600 block of North Fourth Street on the report of a gunshot victim.

When officers arrived at the scene found a 35-year-old Asian man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital; his status is unknown.

Authorities add that two more gunshot victims were also transported to the hospital. A 35-year-old Asian woman, also with multiple gunshot wounds, was listed in stable condition, and a 30-year-old Asian man with one gunshot wound was lately in stable condition.

No information about the suspect was released.