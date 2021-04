FRESNO COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Three people were shot Friday morning in the area of Five Points, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s office.

The victims’ conditions are unknown. Deputies say the shooting happened in an orchard but no other details were available.

If you have any additional information regarding this case please call. The Sheriff’s Office at (559) 600-3111.

This is a developing story and will be updated.