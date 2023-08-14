FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Three people were shot Sunday night in northwest Fresno, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Police say around 11:00 p.m., officers responded to the Pinedale area at Locust and College avenues regarding a 13-round ShotSpotter activation.

As officers arrived in the area, police say a 911 call came in reporting three shooting victims were at a local hospital.

When officers arrived, they found a 19-year-old man, a 19-year-old woman, and a 23-year-old woman.

Investigators say according to the victims, they had driven to the area to meet up with someone they had an argument with earlier. As they were waiting, an occupant of a vehicle drove by and opened fire, striking the three victims and their vehicle.

All three victims are expected to survive according to police. If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.