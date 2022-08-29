MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Three men are wanted for an armed robbery in Merced, according to Merced Police officers.

Police say three men entered the store at 1230 Martin Luther King Jr Way around 11:38 p.m. Sunday, wearing masks, and ordered the clerk to give them cash.

Police say the suspects also took lottery tickets, as well as liquor, before leaving in a dark-colored vehicle north towards Highway 99.

Merced Police are asking anyone with any information regarding this crime to contact Sgt. Haygood at 209-385-6998.