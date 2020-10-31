3 injured in San Joaquin shooting

SAN JOAQUIN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred just after midnight Saturday in San Joaquin that left three people injured.

Deputies heard gunfire around 12:30 a.m. near Fifth and White streets and started to search the area, said Lt. Jose Salinas. Three people suffering from gunshot wounds were found near a vehicle that had been struck by bullets.

A fourth person later told officers that he was also shot at down the street but was not hit.

Three of the victims were taken to an area hospital for treatment and were expected to survive, Salinas said.

A suspect vehicle involved in the shooting was only described as “dark-colored.”

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged call the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office at 559-600-3111.

