FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman succumbed to her injuries Monday following a fiery crash that police believe might be related to a recent shooting, police say.

According to the Fresno Police Department, Monday around 6:30 p.m., they received a call of a disturbance around the 5400 block of N. Aurora Avenue.

As officers were responding to that disturbance, police say they received another call regarding a victim of a shooting around the area of Brawley and Shaw Avenues.

Police say the individuals involved went to the Walmart near the scene hoping to seek assistance. The victim was a Hispanic man in his early 20s who was shot in his upper body. He was eventually transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Soon after, officers learned a traffic collision occurred in the area of Weber and Brawley Avenues. Upon arrival, officers saw the multiple vehicles involved on fire.

Investigators say there were four people injured in the traffic collision, one of which was a 75-year-old Hispanic woman who succumbed to her injuries.

Detectives say possible suspects had fled after the crash.

The Fresno Police Department believes the incidents could be related, but there is no more information as of now that could verify its relation.

“It was a lot of different scenes,” said Lt. Zebulon Price with the Fresno Police Department.