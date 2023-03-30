HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Three people have been arrested in connection with a shooting that left one man dead after he was gunned down in a Dominos parking lot in Hanford.

The city’s police chief says rampant crime is happening because criminals feel they can commit crimes and get away with them.

The shooting happened at the corner of Grangeville and 11th avenue just before 10:00 a.m. Thursday morning.

Jose, who didn’t want to give his last name, says he was just around the corner when he heard the gunshots ring out.

“It was just boom boom boom. I just seen the guy was holding his stomach he ran in front of Dominos and he dropped,” said Jose.

After he saw the victim fall down, Jose quickly called 911. Help arrived minutes later, but it was too late.

Hanford Police Chief Parker Sever says when officers arrived on the scene, “they found a male that was suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest and was eventually pronounced dead,” he said.

The victim has not been identified. Police would only say he’s a 34-year-old male.

Just hours later police say they executed a search warrant at a home near Grangeville and tenth avenue after witnesses said they spotted the car, parked and covered in the backyard of a home near Carey and Hardcastle avenues, believed to be used in the shooting.

Officials say three people have been arrested in connection with the shooting, but don’t believe the three were directly involved. Detectives believe the juvenile may have been an accessory to getting rid of evidence related to the shooting.

The chief says this is just another example of an ongoing problem of gun violence in Hanford.

“In the city of Hanford, we are encountering guns on the street at an unprecedented level, I believe last year alone we received over 140 firearms from people who shouldn’t have these firearms,” said Chief Sever.

This is the third shooting in Hanford in just more than a week.

On March 22nd a 17-year-old was shot in the leg by a passing car and survived and a man was arrested on Saturday for shooting a gun and speeding off in his car.

The chief says people are doing the crime but not doing the time due to light sentencing in the state of California.

“I believe there is no consequences for people’s actions it’s very common when we get these firearms off of gang members and people who have these firearms say “ahh it’s my first offense” they really do no believe there will consequence to their actions,” said Chief Sever.

The Hanford Police Department is actively investigating the scene and is asking anyone with information to contact them at (559) 585-2540.