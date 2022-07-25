FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Three people were rushed to a local hospital after a shooting broke out late Sunday night, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Around 11:20 p.m., officers were called out to the area of Shields and Glenn avenues after the department’s ShotSpotter system detected that 24 rounds had been fired nearby.

When officers arrived, they found a 39-year-old man, a 29-year-old man, and a 31-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

All three were taken to a local hospital, where they are listed in stable condition.

Investigators say the suspect had already left the area before officers could arrive at the scene.

Details about the suspect have not been provided by authorities at this time.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.