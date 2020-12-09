3 hit in shooting near a Visalia Little Caesars, police say

VISALIA, California (KGPE) -Three people were hit following a shooting at a Little Caesars in Visalia, according to police.

Officers say it happened just before 5 p.m. at the outlet located in the Mary’s Vineyard Shopping Center, located on the 1400 block of Noble Avenue.

The condition of the three victims is unknown. An investigation into the shooting is underway.

Police continue to search for the shooter. Any witnesses are asked to contact officers immediately.

No other information was immediately available.