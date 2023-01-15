MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Merced police are investigating after three gunshot victims arrived at a Merced hospital early Sunday morning.

Officers say they received a call just before 1:30 a.m. from the 3500 block of San Moritz Avenue of approximately 20 shots fired.

Shortly after that, they say, is when the gunshot victims showed up at the hospital.

According to police one of the victims was critically wounded and was taken to a regional trauma center for further treatment.

Police say in addition to the victims, a residence on San Moritz Avenue was struck several times by bullets.

Detectives and crime scene personnel were called out to investigate and had the roadway closed for several hours.

The department gave no information on possible suspects.

Merced police are requesting that anyone with information on this case please contact Detective Edwin Arias at 209-388-7826.