3 gang members arrested, including teenager, following shooting in Merced, high-speed chase across county

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Three suspected gang members, including a teenager, were arrested early Sunday morning following a shooting and a high-speed chase that started in Merced and ended in rural Merced County, according to the Merced Police Department.

An officer saw a vehicle driving erratically along 12th Street near M Street around 1:20 a.m. The vehicle did not pull over but sped off instead.

As the pursuit was ongoing, officers received calls of a shooting that had just occurred near where the pursuit began, Police said. The chase lasted 22 minutes and reached speeds of up to 120 mph.

The chase ended at Highway 165 and Westside Boulevard near Stevenson, where three suspects ran from the vehicle and were later taken into custody after a short foot pursuit.

Officers reported they found a loaded firearm in the vehicle.

It was also reported that the shooting victim was uninjured but the vehicle they were driving in was struck several times.

Manuel Leon, 21, was booked on charges of felony evading, assault with a firearm, shooting into an occupied vehicle, and several gang enhancements, Police said. Sebastian Ramirez, 19, was booked on charges of felony evading, assault with a firearm, shooting into an occupied vehicle and gang enhancements.

A 17-year-old juvenile was booked into juvenile hall on charges of felony evading, assault with a firearm, shooting into an occupied vehicle and gang enhancements.

Anyone with information regarding the crime is asked to contact Detective Adrian at 209-385-4731 or by email at adriana@cityofmerced.org.

