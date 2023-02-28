FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is investigating after they say three dogs were found stabbed to death in a central Fresno neighborhood early Tuesday morning.

Police say one dog was found outside of a home near Ashlan Avenue and Fresno Street around 4:00 a.m. and two other dogs were found in the neighborhood.

Police have not released details about what led to the stabbing or any suspect information.

If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.