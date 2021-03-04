3 arrests after discovery of heroin, methamphetamine, $108K in cash, police say

CLOVIS, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A two-month investigation came to an end Thursday with the arrest of three alleged drug dealers in the Fresno and Clovis areas, according to Clovis Police.

Following a tip, officers used warrants to search four locations in Fresno and found at least eight pounds of heroin and more than four pounds of methamphetamine. They also recovered $108,000 in cash related to the sales of the drugs.

Clovis Police arrested 25-year-old Martin Eduardo Bustos-Torres and 23-year-old Romario Torres-Gonzalez, both of Fresno. Both were booked into the Fresno County Jail but have since been released.

A third man, 25-year-old Ingnacio Valencia of Fresno, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and released on citation.

