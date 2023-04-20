MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Madera Police uncovered a large number of drugs and stolen mail and have arrested the suspects – who allegedly are repeat offenders, according to officers.

Officers say while conducting a vehicle stop early Tuesday morning, they discovered burglary tools, methamphetamine, and a large amount of recently stolen mail.

The suspects who were arrested on suspicion of the crimes were identified as 41-year-old New Xiong, Yang Vong, and 43-year-old Danita Cantu.

Photo Credit: Madera Police Department Photo Credit: Madera Police Department

Officers say Xiong and Cantu were out of Fresno and both had a history of theft.

A search of their vehicle revealed the burglary tools, methamphetamine, and a large amount of recently stolen mail was located Officials say all three were booked into Madera County Jail.