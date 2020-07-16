3 arrested in Tulare County on separate sexual assault charges

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Porterville Police arrested three people Wednesday on separate sexual assault charges as part of a warrant arrest operation.

Officers targeted 17 suspects and at the end of the day, three people were arrested without incident.

Police said the arrests of the 14 others has been coordinated and many have been determined to have fled the country to avoid prosecution.

Willie Jenkins, 65, was arrested on charges of unlawful sex with a minor, contact with a minor with the intent to commit a felony, and three counts contact with a minor with the intent to commit a sexual act. He is held on $180,000 bail.

Elizabeth Garcia, 20, was arrested on charges of unlawful sex with a minor, and annoying and molesting a minor. She is held on $50,000 bail.

Anthony Molinero was arrested on charges of unlawful sex with a minor, contact with a minor with the intent to commit a sexual act, and annoying and molesting a minor. He is held on $20,000 bail.

The three suspects were booked into the custody of the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, said Chief Eric Kroutil.

Anyone with information related to these arrests are encouraged to contact Detective Cody Martin at 559-782-7400.

