REEDLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Three people who were allegedly involved in drive-by shootings in Reedley were arrested after a traffic stop, according to the Reedley Police Department.

Police say on Friday, officers conducted a stop on a vehicle for a moving violation. Officers say they suspected that the vehicle was involved in two recent drive-by shootings. Investigators say a search of the vehicle uncovered a loaded handgun, illicit drugs, and other items indicative of drug sales.

Aaliyah Ochoa, Isaac Quiroz, and Joseph Vargas, who are suspected of being active members or associates of a local street gang were arrested for a series of crimes including possession of drugs with intent to sell and possession of a loaded firearm, according to police.

Aaliyah Ochoa, Isaac Quiroz, and Joseph Vargas (images courtesy of the Reedley Police Department)

According to police, in a search of Ochoa’s apartment officers found two additional weapons including a suspected fully automatic, suppressed assault rifle.

If you have information regarding this case, please contact the Reedley Police Department Investigations unit at 559-637-4250.