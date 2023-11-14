REEDLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Three people who were allegedly involved in drive-by shootings in Reedley were arrested after a traffic stop, according to the Reedley Police Department.

Police say on Friday, officers conducted a stop on a vehicle for a moving violation. Officers say they suspected that the vehicle was involved in two recent drive-by shootings. Investigators say a search of the vehicle uncovered a loaded handgun, illicit drugs, and other items indicative of drug sales.

Aaliyah Ochoa, Isaac Quiroz, and Joseph Vargas, who are suspected of being active members or associates of a local street gang were arrested for a series of crimes including possession of drugs with intent to sell and possession of a loaded firearm, according to police.

Aaliyah Ochoa, Isaac Quiroz, and Joseph Vargas (images courtesy of the Reedley Police Department)
Aaliyah Ochoa, Isaac Quiroz, and Joseph Vargas (images courtesy of the Reedley Police Department)

According to police, in a search of Ochoa’s apartment officers found two additional weapons including a suspected fully automatic, suppressed assault rifle.

If you have information regarding this case, please contact the Reedley Police Department Investigations unit at 559-637-4250.