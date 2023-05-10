PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Three people were arrested in an alleged kidnapping and carjacking in Porterville Tuesday morning, according to the Porterville Police Department.

Police say May 4, at 01:48 p.m. officers responded to the area of Olive Avenue and Westwood Street for a carjacking that had just occurred. The victim says when he was driving his vehicle in the 200 block of West Olive Avenue, he was flagged down by a man and two women wearing dark-colored clothing and face masks.

The victim says the man brandished a black handgun with a high-capacity magazine and demanded a ride toward the west side of town. Once they arrived at the west side of town, the victim was forced out of his vehicle and was left stranded.

On Tuesday around 8:35 a.m. officers say they spotted the stolen vehicle in the area of Leggett Street and Putnam Avenue. Officers lost a visual of the vehicle momentarily and later found it parked at an apartment complex nearby.

Officers say they set up a perimeter and were able to stop and detain the driver, identified as Adam Ibarra, as he attempted to flee the area on foot. Officers identified Ibarra’s home and contacted two women, identified by police as Jasmin Teran and Harley Champion, who were detained without incident.

Detectives say they obtained a search warrant for Ibarra’s home and the reported stolen vehicle. During the execution, Detectives say they located a “Ghost Gun” loaded with a 31-round high-capacity magazine and additional evidence related to the carjacking.

Detectives were able to identify the suspects involved with the carjacking and learned they were also active criminal street gang members, according to officials.

Officials say Adam Ibarra was arrested and booked at the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office South County Detention Facility on charges of Carjacking, Kidnapping, Conspiracy to Commit a Felony, Gang Enhancement, Possession of a Firearm, Possession of High-Capacity Magazine, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Felon in Possession of Ammunition, and an active warrant for previously possessing a firearm. He is being held in lieu of $150,000 Bail.

Harley Champion was arrested and booked at the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office South County Detention Facility on charges of Carjacking, Kidnapping, Conspiracy to Commit a Felony, and Gang Enhancement. She is being held in lieu of $100,000 Bail.

Jasmin Terran was arrested and booked at the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office South County Detention Facility on charges of Carjacking, Kidnapping, Conspiracy to Commit a Felony, and Gang Enhancement. She is being held in lieu of $100,000 Bail.