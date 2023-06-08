PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Porterville Police Department says they have arrested three people believed to be connected to several crimes that began with a traffic stop.

On June 7, around 2:21 p.m., Porterville Police officers say they observed a previously reported stolen vehicle in the 200 block of North Third Street.

Officers say they attempted to conduct a traffic stop of the vehicle, but the vehicle drove away from the scene.

The stolen vehicle was located in the 400 block of North Murry Street and officers say they learned that the two occupants fled the vehicle on foot, later identified as 31-year-old Daniel Martinez and 32-year-old Shereen Macias, to a residence in the 500 block of North Fourth Street.

Officers say they attempted to contact the subjects in the residence, but they did not respond.

After some time passed, officers say two of the occupants exited the residence, later identified as 34-year-old Videl Rincon and Macias, and they were arrested without incident.

An additional subject also exited the residence, later identified as Martinez, and fled on foot attempting to evade capture. Martinez was located in the area and was arrested without incident as well, officials say.

Detectives say they located a loaded 12-gauge shotgun with an obliterated serial number at the residence. During a search of the previously reported stolen vehicle, officials say additional live ammunition was located as well and a records check also revealed Macias to have five active warrants for her arrest.

Officials say Martinez was arrested on suspicion of driving a vehicle without consent, possessing a stolen vehicle, being a felon in possession of ammunition, and delaying/resisting a peace officer. He was booked at the Tulare County South County Detention Facility, where he is being held in lieu of a $35,000 bail.

Macias was arrested on suspicion of driving a vehicle without consent, possessing a stolen vehicle, delaying/resisting a peace officer, and the confirmed arrest warrants, according to officials. She was booked at the Tulare County South County Detention Facility, where she is being held in lieu of $195,000.

Officials say Rincon was arrested on suspicion of delaying/resisting a peace officer and possessing a firearm with an obliterated serial number. He was booked at the Tulare County South County Detention Facility, where he is being held in lieu of $15,000.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the Porterville Police Department at (559) 782-740.