FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Three suspects were arrested following an investigation into a 4th of July shooting that involved a 9-month-old baby, according to the Fresno Police Department on Friday.

Officers say on July 4 at around 11:12 p.m., they responded to the 1000 block of East Garrett Avenue regarding three gunshot victims. The victims, ages 20, 29, and nine months were transported to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives assigned to the Felony Assault Unit say the shooting stemmed from a party at the 1100 block of East Garrett Avenue where approximately 40-50 people were in attendance.

Detectives state multiple suspects fired more than 50 rounds at a person believed to be a rival gang member.

Officers say the victims, who were not involved, were in the front yard nearby enjoying 4th of July festivities with their family when they were struck by gunfire.

On Thursday, detectives executed search warrants at six locations within the City of Fresno. They identified the suspects as 30-year-old John Major, 36-year-old Desmond Roddy, and 28-year-old James Oliver.

28-year-old James Oliver

30-year-old John Major

36-year-old Desmond Roddy

Officers say the suspects were arrested on suspicion of three counts of assault with a deadly weapon, willful cruelty to a child, and gang enhancement charges.

Investigators encourage anyone with more information regarding the case to contact Felony Assault Detective D. Morini with the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-2425.