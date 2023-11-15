DINUBA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Following the homicide death of Dinuba’s Sergio Martin, three suspects have been identified and arrested, the Dinuba Police Department announced Wednesday.

Police say around 3 a.m. on Nov. 6, they responded to the 1800 block of Roosevelt Avenue after a neighbor requested a welfare check. Upon arrival, they found 50-year-old Sergio Martin dead with multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers say later they took into custody a teen suspect they believed was involved but they were later released Nov. 6.

Then, on Nov. 9 detectives say they served a search warrant at an undisclosed location within Dinuba. There they arrested 20-year-old Jorge Arrieta and additional evidence was collected.

The following day on Nov. 10, investigators say they responded to a home in the unincorporated area of Tulare County to take in a third suspect, 21-year-old Prisilla Quintana, and impounded a vehicle.

Then earlier this week, police say they took the fourth suspect, 19-year-old Joseph Garcia into custody.

20-year-old Jorge Arrieta (image courtesy of Dinuba Police) 21-year-old Prisilla Quintana (images courtesy of Dinuba Police) 19-year-old Joseph Garcia (images courtesy of Dinuba Police)

All of the suspects, except the initial juvenile, were booked into the Tulare County Pre-trial Facility.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with any additional information related to this case is asked to contact the Dinuba Police Department at (559) 591-5911.