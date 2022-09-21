PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Three people were arrested for possession of drugs with the intent to sell them during a traffic stop, Porterville police say.

According to the official report, on Monday, around 8:26 p.m., a police officer conducted a traffic stop in the area of Morton Avenue and Matthew Street.

Officers said when the vehicle stopped, 52-year-old Marco Ramirez, the driver, and 40-year-old Tonya Galafate were contacted.

At the same time, police say they saw another person, later identified as 40-year-old Mark Keoninh, discarding something that appeared to be an illegal item into a nearby parked vehicle.

Police say Keoninh was unrelated to the traffic stop and was on foot. After he was contacted by the officer, officials said he was found to be in possession of approximately one ounce of methamphetamine.

After investigating, police said they found out the suspects had the drugs in their possession with the intent to distribute them. Keoninh was arrested without incident.

After investigating the original traffic stop, officers say the vehicle driven by Ramirez had approximately half an ounce of methamphetamines and associated drug paraphernalia with the intent of distribution.

Additionally, Ramirez showed signs of being under the influence of a controlled substance, police say.

Authorities say Marco Ramirez and Tonya Galafate were arrested for possession of drugs for sale and drug paraphernalia. Ramirez also faces charges associated with driving under the influence.

Keoninh was arrested with charges related to the possession and distribution of drugs.

All three suspects were booked in the Tulare County Jail.