MERCED COUNTY, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – Three suspects of a carjacking in Winton, have been arrested along with receiving additional separate charges of selling drugs and endangering a child, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.

Following a carjacking on Feb. 1 in Winton, investigators say they were able to initially identify one of the suspects as Giovanni Ortega-Solorzano, as well as a juvenile suspect. The pair was booked for carjacking and robbery, and Ortega-Solorzano also received a gang enhancement charge, according to officials.

Additionally in the investigation, authorities say they arrested Yuana Gutierrez on charges of child endangerment and marijuana sales charges.

During the investigation, authorities say they seized five firearms and over a hundred rounds of ammunition.