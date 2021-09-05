3 arrested for attempted kidnapping in Madera, deputies say

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Three people were arrested after attempting to abduct a woman on Saturday evening, according to Madera Sheriff officials.

Deputies responded to the 28000 block of Arizona Avenue around 6:45 p.m. for report of an attempted kidnapping.

Upon arrival, deputies learned from witnesses that multiple suspects tried to forcibly take a 21-year-old woman to their car at the residence.

According to officials, witnesses were able to intervene and helped remove the victim from the suspects.

While investigating the incident, deputies learned the three suspects were family members of the victim.

Officials identified them as Antonio Gonzalez Martinez, 62, Elias Gonzalez Juarez, 39, and Mayda Lopez Santiago, 28.

The Madera County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were able to locate the three suspects at their home in Madera where they were arrested and transported to the Madera County Jail.

Authorities say the three were booked on felony charges of kidnapping and conspiracy.