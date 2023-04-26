MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Three people were arrested and several controlled substances and drug paraphernalia were seized at a Merced home, officials with the Merced County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday.

According to authorities, on Friday at 7:24 a.m., deputies responded to a residence located in the 3700 block of Hatch Road in Merced to a report of a shooting.

When deputies arrived, they say they found several shell casings on the ground and later located and detained a man identified as Caleph Darnell Eldridge Jr., who according to officials was on the property attempting to flee without being seen.

Detectives later located 35.4 grams of fentanyl, 0.4 grams of Heroin, 876 grams of methamphetamine, 30 Xanax pills, and four pounds of marijuana, according to officials.

Detectives say they also found packaging materials and seized money allegedly obtained from narcotics proceeds.

Eldridge Jr. was arrested on suspicion of unlawful drug possession and probation violation, Elias Anaya and Amanda Martinez, who were located inside the residence, were also arrested on suspicion of narcotic-related charges, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.