CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) –Three people were arrested near Clovis’s Sierra Vista Mall on Tuesday for allegedly shoplifting from a store at Sierra Vista Mall, according to the Clovis Police Department.

Police say at around 3:45 p.m. Clovis Police responded to Kohl’s about possible shoplifting in progress.

Selena Huerta-Carrillo, 27 (image courtesy of the Clovis Police Department) Eddie Morales, 29 (image courtesy of the Clovis Police Department) Vanai Yang, 46 (image courtesy of the Clovis Police Department)

Officers say the caller reported multiple suspects and an associated car they were leaving in. The suspects ran as police responded; they were ultimately able to locate and arrested three of the four suspects.

The suspects arrested were identified by police as Selena Huerta-Carrillo, 27, Vanai Yang, 46, and Eddie Morales, 29 – all from Fresno.