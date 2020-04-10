3 arrested after search warrant served in Clovis

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Three were arrested after a narcotics search warrant was served in Clovis, the Clovis Police Department said Friday.

Authorities say that on April 10, Clovis detectives served a search warrant on the 2400 block of Dennis Avenue related to an on-going narcotics investigation.

During the search detectives found evidence related to drug sales and identity theft, police said.

The three adults who live at the home were arrested, authorities say.

Julian Altamiran, 67, was cited and released on a misdemeanor charge of operating a drug house.

Richard Langdon, 39, was arrested and taken to Fresno County Jail on charges of possession of identity theft materials, possession of a controlled substance for sales, and a felon in possession of ammunition.

Ashley Farmer, 34, was arrested and taken to Fresno County Jail on charges of possession of a controlled substance for sales, probation violation, and possession of identity theft materials.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.