3 arrested after authorities raid Coalinga home filled with patient records, opioids stolen from doctor’s office

COALINGA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Officers and U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agents arrested three people Wednesday after raiding a Coalinga home that contained hundreds of patient records and prescription opioids stolen from an area doctor’s office, according to the Coalinga Police Department.

Officers and DEA agents served a search warrant just before noon in the area of 600 W. Lucille Ave., Chief Darren Blevins said. Authorities arrested Chelsea Peralta, 22, of Coalinga and Jermaine Harris, 35, of Coalinga, who were inside a vehicle outside the residence.

Authorities said along with hundreds of medical files, a large amount of hydrocodone pills were located and seized along with unauthorized prescription slips and packaging material and indicia supporting sales of the hydrocodone pills.

Hydrocodone, marketed as Vicodin or Lortab, is a prescription opioid combined with Acetaminophen and is used to treat acute or chronic pain, according to the DEA. The drug can cause side effects like liver damage when taken in large doses.

The drug is also a schedule II substance under the Controlled Substances Act.

While they were processing and booking evidence at the Police Department, 54-year-old Hayley Peralta, who also lives at the house, came to ask for “all the confiscated property to be returned,” according to authorities.

Authorities said she was arrested after authorities found that she worked for the doctor’s office where the patient files were stolen from and also on charges of possessing the hydrocodone pills for sales.

Chelsea and Harris were booked on narcotics charges which will be forwarded to the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office due to the COVID-19 pandemic and county jail guidelines that have been set during this time, Blevins said.

Hayley was booked and released a short time later with a citation to appear in court.

